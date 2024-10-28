Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.06. The company had a trading volume of 147,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,784. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $203.76 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99. The stock has a market cap of $430.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

