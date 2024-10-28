SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 18,637,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 45,852,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 4,252.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 340,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 151,265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 64.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,316 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $185,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

