Sound Stewardship LLC Buys 1,199 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.13 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

