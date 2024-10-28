Sound Stewardship LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sound Stewardship LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,663,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,008,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

