Southern Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,942,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,165,000. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,091,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,880,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $70.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $708.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

