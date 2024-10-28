Southern Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 118,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 940,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.53 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

