Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,719 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,719 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 66,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 8.3 %

NYCB stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.67 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.29). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

