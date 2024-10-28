S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $490.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

