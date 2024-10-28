SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,229 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

