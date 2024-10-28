SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.86. 37,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $89.45.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

