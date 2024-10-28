Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $90.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $90.66 and a 52-week high of $138.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications.

