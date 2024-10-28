Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $90.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $90.66 and a 52-week high of $138.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
