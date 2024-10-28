Spok (SPOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $14.89 on Monday. Spok has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $301.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at $732,082. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,395.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Stories

