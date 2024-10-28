StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $114.93 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,648.52 or 0.03794633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,394 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,379.87632178. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,558.73512843 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,169,453.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

