Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 866.20 ($11.25) and last traded at GBX 865.60 ($11.24), with a volume of 37974152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860.72 ($11.18).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.98) to GBX 1,020 ($13.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 979.67 ($12.72).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.8 %

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 989.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 786.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 747.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,643.68%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.