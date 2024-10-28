StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SARO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. StandardAero has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $65,958,552.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,447,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

