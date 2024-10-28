Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,800 shares, a growth of 309.7% from the September 30th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,178.0 days.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
Stanley Electric stock remained flat at $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Electric
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.