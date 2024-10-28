Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,800 shares, a growth of 309.7% from the September 30th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,178.0 days.

Stanley Electric Price Performance

Stanley Electric stock remained flat at $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Stanley Electric Company Profile

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

