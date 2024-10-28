State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 145 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Primerica were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 85.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PRI opened at $275.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $284.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

