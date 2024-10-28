State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.23 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $139.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

