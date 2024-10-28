State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $287.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $207.46 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

