State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $10.86 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 475,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,861,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,212,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
