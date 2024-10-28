State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $10.86 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 475,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,861,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,212,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

