Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

About Stericycle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

