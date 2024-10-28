Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $556.51. The company had a trading volume of 529,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.07 and its 200 day moving average is $515.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

