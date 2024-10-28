Stifel Nicolaus Increases Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YOU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of YOU stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 114,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,062. Clear Secure has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532 in the last ninety days. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after buying an additional 211,214 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

