StockNews.com Downgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE:ESI opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 290,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

