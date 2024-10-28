STP Price Hits $0.0402 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. STP has a total market cap of $78.17 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,917.68 or 1.00059383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00057433 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03974576 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,640,472.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.