Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 388 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $398,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.8 %

WST stock opened at $310.41 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.