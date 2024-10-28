Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upped their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $179.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.56. General Electric has a one year low of $84.66 and a one year high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

