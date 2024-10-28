Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after buying an additional 678,722 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corteva by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,741,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corteva by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,786,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $60.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

