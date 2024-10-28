Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239,103.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,513 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $61.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.