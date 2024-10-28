Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $103.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,916,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 5.8% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $103,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

