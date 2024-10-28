Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

EWQ stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $602.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

