Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $6.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,344,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551,348. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.19 and its 200 day moving average is $166.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

