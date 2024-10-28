TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, RTT News reports. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 4.6 %

TAL stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 7,824,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,275. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27 and a beta of 0.04.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.