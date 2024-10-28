Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.41, but opened at $41.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 73,455 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.99% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

