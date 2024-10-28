Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VHT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,267. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.61 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

