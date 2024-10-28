Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.20. 117,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.20 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

