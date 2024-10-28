Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,613,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 375,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,136,000 after purchasing an additional 63,316 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,174,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,050,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VIOO traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.36. 29,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

