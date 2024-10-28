TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,113 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,893 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

