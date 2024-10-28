TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 66,601 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $49,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 650,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after buying an additional 30,896 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $37.00. 148,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,072. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

