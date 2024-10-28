TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $119.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

