TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $603.70. 179,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $578.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.77. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $401.45 and a 52-week high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

