TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.01. 39,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,512. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

