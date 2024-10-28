TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,819 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after buying an additional 621,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after acquiring an additional 359,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,831 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 103,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 415,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. 405,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

