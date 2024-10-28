TCP Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 188.2% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 240,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 156,790 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 196,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

