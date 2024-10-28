TCP Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the first quarter worth $761,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAPP traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 298,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,436. The company has a market cap of $154.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

