TCP Asset Management LLC Has $26.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 6.1% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $26,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.01. 56,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $63.54.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

