TCP Asset Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 85,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

