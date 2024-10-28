TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Kellanova by 3.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.1% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,753,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,780,691.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,780,691.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,113,281 shares of company stock valued at $89,184,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of K stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

