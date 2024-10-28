TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. TELUS has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,720 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TELUS by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,253,000 after buying an additional 2,365,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,436,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,218,000 after buying an additional 602,440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,404,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $338,953,000 after buying an additional 387,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,461,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $345,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.