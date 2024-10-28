Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.63 on Monday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,150.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

